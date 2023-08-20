Veteran PTI journalist Sethuraman no more

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-08-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 20:20 IST
Veteran journalist Srinivasa Sethuraman, a former chief news editor of the Press Trust of India (PTI), died here on Sunday following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 99.

He is survived by three sons and a daughter.

Sethuraman began his journalistic career at Nagpur in 1941 as an editorial assistant in The Hitavada newspaper before joining PTI - then API - in 1945.

Based in Nagpur, he also covered significant developments in Sewagram, Wardha, the abode of Mahatma Gandhi then.

After serving at PTI's Central News Desk in then Bombay between 1954-57 which gave him a greater sense of perspective, he moved to Delhi to report on Parliament, Union ministries and parliamentary wings of ruling and opposition parties over a long period.

Sethuraman spent almost a lifetime in journalism, reporting and evaluating post-Independence development - political and economic - in the first 40 years of his career in PTI from 1945 to 1986.

Later, he served the news agency as a freelance journalist for over 35 years.

Vijay Joshi, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of PTI, paid tributes to Sethuraman, describing him as an inspiration to generations of journalists.

''PTI was privileged to have him at the helm of news for decades. Sethuraman was an anchor figure in business journalism during an era of economic transformation of India. His ability to decipher the Union Budget at lightning speed was unmatched.

