"Show numbers to....": Chirag hits out at Nitish Govt over law and order situation in Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the law and order situation in Bihar asking him to show "numbers" (crime cases registered) to the families who lost their close ones. "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is talking about numbers. He should show these numbers to the family who lost their close ones. Will these numbers rub their tears?" Chirag Paswan asked, speaking to ANI.

Pointing out that most of the crime cases do not even get registered in the state, the LJP president asked, "Does Nitish Kumar have any idea how many cases are not registered in Bihar? If you got to file an FIR, your FIR does not get registered. Most cases of looting, dacoity do not get registered." "In Patna, 30 murders have taken place in one month. So imagine the state of other districts in the state. If you don't call this 'jungle raj' and 'gunda raj' then what will it be called?" he questioned.

Earlier on Friday, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that Delhi records the largest number of crimes in the country, as against Bihar. "According to the NCRB record, the crime is highest in Delhi be it murder, kidnapping, rape or loot. All this is happening in Delhi, the capital of the country where the PM, President lives. The Delhi Police comes under the purview of the Home Ministry," Tejaswi Yadav said.

In an attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the LJP president said that the Chief Minister is busy with the upcoming INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai rather than being focussed on controlling the law and order situation in the state. "Today when the Chief Minister should be busy in controlling the law and order situation in Bihar, the Chief Minister is busy for Mumbai (next INDIA alliance meeting). He is probably busy packing. He is concerned about whether he will be made the convenor or not. He is not concerned about Bihar."

Speaking about Rahul Gandhi's statement on Chinese incursion in Ladakh, Chirag Paswan said that the Congress MP should share evidence with the government. He also warned that speaking about such things in public without any factual evidence may lead to disturbances in society. "If you have evidence of Chinese incursion in Laddakh you should share it with the government. Earlier he had said certain things in Kashmir about women during the Bharat Jodo Yatra about which he did not share any proof or evidence. Saying such things in public without any evidence can lead to disturbances in society," Chirag Paswan said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". "The locals here are concerned about China taking our land. They have said that the Chinese troops took away their grazing land. However, the PM says not an inch of land was taken away. This is not true, you can ask anyone here," Rahul Gandhi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)