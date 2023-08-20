Do not trust your Mama, have faith in Chacha: Arvind Kejriwal in Madhya Pradesh

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in a reference to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shiv Raj Singh Chowhan said that people in Madhya Pradesh should not trust their 'mama' (uncle), but their 'chacha' (also meaning uncle), alluding to himself. "I got to know there is a 'Mama' in Madhya Pradesh. He has cheated his nephews and nieces, do not trust him. Now your 'Chacha' has come, do not trust your 'Mama', show trust in your 'Chacha'. I will build schools, colleges & hospitals and provide jobs for the youth of Madhya Pradesh," Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Satna.

Shiv Raj Singh Chowhan has often referred to himself as 'mama' in his political speeches in the state. Taking on the Congress and the BJP, Kejriwal said that though voters in Madhya Pradesh have tried both these parties for the last 75 years, none of them have provided electricity in the state.

"Today we are releasing 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee'...I guarantee to provide 24-hour electricity in the state. The people of the state have tried these two parties (Congress and BJP) for the last 75 years, but none of them provided electricity in the state. If you want power supply, vote for AAP and if you want power cut, vote for these two parties," the Delhi Chief Minister said. The AAP supremo on Sunday announced a slew of 'guarantees' for people in Madhya Pradesh if elected to power including unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, 300 units of free electricity for every household per month and free education for every child in Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held at the end of this year. The state has been ruled by Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party so far. (ANI)

