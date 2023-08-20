RLD to organise meet in Meerut next month in run-up to parliamentary polls

Ahead of the parliamentary elections next year, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) will organise a conference in Meerut next month with the aim to bring together farmers and other sections of society, a party leader said on Sunday.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary will attend the conference, party national general secretary Trilok Tyagi told reporters here.

More such conferences will be organised subsequently, he said.

The RLD is an alliance partner of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh. It is also part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) formed by several opposition parties to take on the BJP-led NDA unitedly in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

To a question on rumours about Chaudhary joining the NDA, Tyagi said, ''He is with INDIA (bloc) and will contest the elections as part of the alliance.'' Tyagi hit out at the BJP-led central and state governments, saying they have failed to clear the dues of sugarcane farmers and provide jobs to the youth. ''They (BJP) have nothing to do with the issues of farmers, women or the youth,'' he alleged.

Referring to the violence in Manipur and Nuh in Haryana, he alleged that it ''shows that the BJP wants to return to power by spreading communalism. The people of the country have understood that these people (BJP) have no work other than spreading communal hatred.'' He said people will vote out the BJP in 2024 and install a government of the INDIA bloc.

