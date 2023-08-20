Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits
Denmark will donate 19 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Sunday, hours after a similar offer from the Netherlands. The offer came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited both countries.
