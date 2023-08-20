Left Menu

Maharashtra: Latur MP alleges sub-standard works under drinking water scheme

In some places, works are incomplete but bills have been issued. This is affecting the broader objective of this scheme, stated a press release.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 20-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 20-08-2023 22:14 IST
BJP MP from Maharashtra, Sudhakar Shrangare, on Sunday alleged sub-standard works in the implementation of the Jal Jivan Mission scheme in Latur district and demanded an inquiry by a special committee.

In a letter submitted to the district collector, the Lok Sabha member said the works worth around Rs 1,500 crore are being carried out in Latur district in the Marathwada region under this scheme.

''Officials concerning Jal Jeevan Mission in the district and the contractor are prima facie responsible for the inferior quality of works. In some places, works are incomplete but bills have been issued. This is affecting the broader objective of this scheme,'' stated a press release.

