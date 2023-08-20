My three generations have nothing to do with Sanjeevani scam: Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said his ''three generations'' have nothing to do with the alleged Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam, a day after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned the BJP leader's innocence in the matter.

Gehlot has repeatedly accused Shekhawat, who is an MP from Jodhpur, of being involved in the scam in which a large number of investors were duped of crores of rupees.

Shekhawat has dismissed allegations linking him to the credit society and has also filed a defamation case in a Delhi court against Gehlot.

Replying to a question over the defamation case lodged against him by Shekhawat, Gehlot had on Saturday said whatever he said was based on the report of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on the alleged scam.

If Shekhawat is not guilty, ''why did he take interim bail from the high court'', the senior Congress leader said.

Hitting back, Shekhawat on Sunday said he has never taken interim bail from the Rajasthan High Court and asserted that now Chief Minister ''Gehlot will have to take bail in the defamation case''.

''Three generations of my family have nothing to do with the Sanjeevani episode. I have never taken bail from the court, but I had filed a plea to cancel the false investigation against me in which the court has taken cognisance and given me immunity from arrest,'' Shekhawat said in a statement.

He said the charge sheet filed by the SOG doesn't mention his name.

Now, the chief minister will have to seek bail in the defamation case,'' Shekhawat said.

On Saturday, Gehlot had said Shekhawat is an accused in the Sanjeevani Credit Cooperative Society scam in the investigation report of SOG.

Gehlot claimed that the SOG has investigated the matter and it has considered him as an accused in its report. He said if he is not considering himself as an accused, then why did he get bail from the High Court.

He said Shekhawat would have been behind the bars by now had he been interfering in the SOG investigation.

