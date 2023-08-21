Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

The doctors, dentists and anthropologists striving to identify Maui's victims

Inside a temporary morgue near the Maui County coroner's office, a team of specialists – including forensic pathologists, X-ray technicians, fingerprint experts and forensic dentists – labor 12 hours a day to identify the charred remains of the victims of this month's cataclysmic wildfire. They are members of the federal Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Team program, or DMORT, deployed when a mass fatality incident overwhelms local authorities.

Bidens staying at Lake Tahoe home of climate activist Tom Steyer

President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, son Hunter and other family members have arrived at Lake Tahoe for a week of August vacation, and they are staying at a home rented from billionaire climate activist Tom Steyer. The Bidens arrived late on Friday in the Glenbrook community on the eastern shore of the lake, on the Nevada side. Steyer and his wife, Kat Taylor, own the home but are not present.

Biden to reassure Lahaina residents they will control rebuilding

U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Deanne Criswell said on Sunday that President Joe Biden will reassure the people of Lahaina that they will be in control of how they rebuild when he visits the razed Maui community on Monday. The president along with the first lady plan to visit the historic Hawaiian town and meet with first responders, local officials and victims and get a firsthand look at the widespread devastation, Criswell said on CNN's "State Of The Union" show.

US Senate Republican says Trump should drop out of presidential race

A prominent U.S. Senate Republican on Sunday said former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 Republican White House race, arguing that Trump cannot win a general election contest against Democratic President Joe Biden. Senator Bill Cassidy, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump at the former president's second impeachment trial in 2021, described a federal documents case against Trump as "almost a slam dunk" and warned that voters would not elect someone convicted of a crime as president.

Biden administration to urge Americans get new COVID-19 boosters

The Biden administration plans to urge all Americans to get a booster shot for the coronavirus this autumn to counter a new wave of infections, a White House official said on Sunday. The official said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting an increase in infections and hospital admissions from the virus, overall levels remain low.

Meadows seeks dismissal of Georgia charges against him

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is asking a federal court to dismiss Georgia state criminal charges against him stemming from former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election, according to a court document. Meadows claims that his alleged actions, including participating with Trump in a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, should be immune from state prosecution because they were performed in his capacity as a federal official.

Storm Hilary to pummel US Southwest after soaking Baja California peninsula

Tropical storm Hilary lashed the Baja California peninsula with heavy rains on Sunday as it hurtled towards the U.S. Southwest, where forecasters warned it would trigger life-threatening and "catastrophic" flooding amid historically large rainfall. One person died in Mexico amid reports of flash flooding in the peninsula, where some roads were swept away and images on social media showed raging torrents gushing down city streets that have been turned into rivers.

Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of Tropical Storm Hilary. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury from the quake, which struck at 2:41 p.m. local time (2141 GMT), roughly 7 km (4.35 miles) southeast of the Southern California community of Ojai in Ventura County. It was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

