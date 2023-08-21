Left Menu

Early results point to likely runoff between ally of Ecuador's ex-president and banana tycoon's son

Early results in Sundays special presidential election in Ecuador point to a leftist backed by the countrys fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon.Ecuadorians voted amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election.Leftist Luisa Gonzlez appeared set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff, according to early results released by electoral authorities.

PTI | Guayaquil | Updated: 21-08-2023 07:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 07:46 IST
Early results point to likely runoff between ally of Ecuador's ex-president and banana tycoon's son
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Early results in Sunday's special presidential election in Ecuador point to a leftist backed by the country's fugitive ex-president likely facing a runoff with the son of a banana tycoon.

Ecuadorians voted amid unprecedented violence that even claimed the life of a presidential candidate at the end of a campaign rally less than two weeks before the election.

Leftist Luisa González appeared set to advance to an Oct. 15 runoff, according to early results released by electoral authorities. She will likely face Daniel Noboa, a former lawmaker and the son of Alvaro Noboa, who built his wealth on a huge banana-growing and exporting business.

González has said she would have former President Rafael Correa as her adviser if she wins. Correa remains a major force in Ecuador despite being found guilty of corruption in 2020 and sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison. He has been living in his wife's native Belgium since 2017.

One of Correa's loudest critics was Fernando Villavicencio, the journalist-turned-presidential candidate killed Aug. 9 in Quito, the capital. One of Villavicencio's investigations led to the criminal proceedings and subsequent conviction of Correa.

With just over half the votes counted, results from the National Electoral Council put González in the lead with about 33% of support. Noboa had about 24%. To win outright, a candidate needed 50% of the vote, or to have at least 40% with a 10-point lead over the closest opponent.

Results also put Christian Zurita in third place. His name was not on the ballot, but he substituted for Villavicencio, whose killing laid bare people's fears over unprecedented violence in the country they considered peaceful up until three years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

Egypt President ei-Sisi pardons jailed activist Douma, other prisoners

 Egypt
2
Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within three years 

Niger’s military ruler General Tchiani proposes return to democracy within t...

 Niger
3
Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

Explained: China’s anger over Taiwan’s William Lai visiting the US

 China
4
'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', entrepreneurs share

'Startups better than MBA for learning skills to start your own company', en...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023