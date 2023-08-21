Left Menu

Thailand's Pheu Thai to announce 14-party alliance for new government - official

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 21-08-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 09:23 IST
  • Thailand

Thailand's Pheu Thai Party will announce later on Monday a 14-party alliance seeking to form the next government, its deputy leader said, ahead of this week's parliamentary vote on a new prime minister.

The 14 parties, which include two that are allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader told reporters.

