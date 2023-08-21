"Implementation of OPS will be done in first cabinet meeting..." ex-Haryana CM Bhupinder Hooda

Ahead of the next year's Assembly elections in Haryana, former Chief Minister of the state and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Sunday announced a slew of poll promises including the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the first cabinet meeting if the Congress is elected to power in the state. Hooda also promised a 100-yard plot each to families of SCs and other backward classes if the Congress is voted to power.

Addressing a gathering at the "Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh" rally in Hisar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly said, "After the formation of our government in the state, we will increase the pension of the elderly, they will get Rs 6000 per month. Gas cylinders will be given for Rs 500. Plots of 100 yards will be given to Dalits and Backwards." "The creamy layer of the backward class will be increased from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Artisans under Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana will get loans at less than 5 per cent interest. We will give 2 lakh permanent jobs to the youth. We will implement an old pension scheme for the employees. We will give an MSP guarantee. We will provide 300 units of free electricity for poor families," he added.

The Congress leader said that implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be done in the first cabinet meeting. "When our government will come, we will implement the OPS scheme in the first cabinet meeting," he said.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party government both at Centre and state, he said that Haryana, which was number one in law and order and per capita income has become number one in crime and corruption in the last nine years. "My Haryana which was number one in per capita income, per capita investment, providing jobs and law and order, today it is number one in terms of unemployment, inflation, crime and corruption in the last nine years," Hooda said.

He said that now Haryana has a loan of Rs 4.5 lakh crore. "You talk to any class today. Every section has turned away from the BJP-JJP coalition government. If I go to school, there is no teacher there, no doctor in the hospitals, no officer in the office. And there is no police in the police station," he added. (ANI)

