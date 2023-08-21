Thailand's Pheu Thai to announce backing of 14 parties in bid to form new government - official
21-08-2023
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party will announce later on Monday it has the backing of 14 parties in its bid to form the next government, its deputy leader said, ahead of this week's parliamentary vote on a new prime minister.
The 14 parties, which include two allied with the military, have pledged to back Pheu Thai's candidate Srettha Thavasin, Phumtham Wechayachai, Pheu Thai deputy leader, told reporters.
