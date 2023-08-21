Fourth poorest, largest contributor of poverty: Sibal's dig at Shah over his 'atma nirbhar MP' remarks

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks that the BJP government laid the foundation for making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant, claiming the state was the fourth poorest and largest contributor of poverty in the country.

At a function in Bhopal on Sunday to release the BJP government's 'report card' of 20 years in Madhya Pradesh, Shah had said the BJP dispensation in these years successfully removed the BIMARU (laggard) category tag from the state, which he claimed was a legacy of the Congress regime.

The BJP government laid the foundation of making the state developed and self-reliant in the last 20 years, Shah had said.

In a post on X, Sibal said, ''Amit Shah on Madhya Pradesh: Foundation laid for a developed 'atma nirbhar' state. UNDP report (India): 1) 4th poorest 2) largest contributor of poverty (28.3%) 3) Below national average: literacy, infrastructure, gender gap… 'atma nirbhar'? Vyapam! Corruption!'' Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He has floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.

