World News Roundup: Biden heading to Maui to console wildfire survivors; Ukraine's Zelenskiy says F-16s make him 'confident' that Russia will lose the war and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Biden heading to Maui to console wildfire survivors

President Joe Biden's duty as consoler-in-chief will be put to the test on Monday when he visits Maui, nearly two weeks after wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island and killed more than 100 people. Biden will pause his vacation in Lake Tahoe to fly from Reno, Nevada, to Maui, where he and first lady Jill Biden will take a helicopter tour of the burned-out areas.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says F-16s make him 'confident' that Russia will lose the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a crowd in Denmark on Monday that promised deliveries of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia's invasion. Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine, with the initial six due to be delivered around New Year. Washington had approved the delivery of the jets ahead of Zelenskiy's trip to Copenhagen.

Iran says prisoner exchange process with US will take up to two months

The process of releasing U.S. prisoners held in Iran will take up to two months, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday during a press conference. "A specific time frame has been announced by relevant authorities, and it will take a maximum of two months for this process to take place," Kanaani said.

Ecuador candidate backed by Correa will face banana heir in second round

Two former lawmakers, leftist Luisa Gonzalez and business scion Daniel Noboa, will battle for Ecuador's presidency in an October run-off, after coming top in a first round of voting over the weekend. Gonzalez, a protege of former President Rafael Correa who has promised to revive his social programs, won 33% support, while Noboa, son of prominent banana businessman and former presidential candidate Alvaro Noboa, was a surprise second-place with 24% of the vote.

Exclusive-Walmart, Centric probe suppliers for potential links to Cambodia women's prison

Walmart and Centric Brands are investigating their supply chains in Cambodia over allegations that inmates at the country's largest women's prison were illegally employed to produce garments for export, following questions posed by Reuters and inquiries from a U.S. industry group about labour practices there. The American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA) wrote to Cambodia's ambassador to Washington, Keo Chhea, in November, expressing "strong concerns regarding credible reports" that inmates at Correctional Center 2 (CC2), near Phnom Penh, were producing garments and other textile products for export, including to the U.S., as part of a rehabilitation program.

'Cruel, calculated' killer UK nurse Lucy Letby jailed for rest of her life

Nurse Lucy Letby, Britain's most prolific serial child killer in modern times, will spend the rest of her life behind bars for murdering seven newborn babies and trying to kill another six, a judge ordered on Monday. Letby, 33, murdered the five baby boys and two baby girls at the neonatal unit of Countess of Chester hospital in northern England over 13 months from 2015, injecting the infants with insulin or air or force feeding them milk.

Pope Francis to update landmark document on world environmental crisis

Pope Francis said on Monday that he was writing a follow-up to his landmark 2015 encyclical on the protection of the environment and the dangers of climate change "to bring it up to date". He made the surprise announcement in a brief, unprepared addition in a speech to a group of lawyers from Council of Europe countries.

International community cheers Guatemala anti-graft candidate's landslide victory

International leaders celebrated the overwhelming victory on Sunday of Guatemalan presidential aspirant Bernardo Arevalo, a win which had long seemed out of reach for the anti-graft candidate in an elections process shaken by accusations of government intervention. "A salute to the people and government of Guatemala for an exemplary election day, a true civic celebration," said Organization of American States (OAS) chief Luis Almagro on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter.

Two injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region, nearly 50 flights disrupted

At least two people were injured on Monday when parts of a Ukrainian drone destroyed by Russian air defences fell on a house in the Moscow region, the regional governor said. Nearly 50 plane flights in and out of the capital were disrupted after Russia said it jammed a Ukrainian drone in the Ruzsky district west of the capital and destroyed another one in the Istrinsky district nearby.

North Korea's Kim directs cruise missile test as S.Korea, US begin drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of strategic cruise missiles, state news agency KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States kicked off annual military drills that Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for war. Kim visited a navy fleet stationed on the east coast to oversee the test aboard a warship, KCNA said, without specifying the date of his trip.

