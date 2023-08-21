Left Menu

British foreign minister to visit China this month after delay - sources

All three sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. Cleverly would be the highest-ranking British official to visit China since the pandemic, after relations nosedived over issues including Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 18:54 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 18:54 IST
British foreign minister to visit China this month after delay - sources

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly is due to visit China at the end of this month, three sources familiar with the matter said, a long-awaited trip seeking to stabilise a turbulent relationship that has sunk to its lowest point in decades.

Britain's foreign office said it would announce Cleverly's travel plans "in the usual way". The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Cleverly was expected in China towards the end of July, but the trip never materialised as China announced the unexpected replacement of his counterpart Qin Gang with former Chinese foreign minister and veteran diplomat Wang Yi.

Qin went missing for over a month before being replaced on July 25, with the details behind his removal left unclear by the Chinese government. He has not appeared in public since late June. Cleverly is due to land in Beijing on Aug. 29, one of the sources said. The other two sources said the trip was expected around the end of the month, without specifying dates.

The trip is only expected to last a couple of days and has been "scaled back from the original plan", according to one of the sources. All three sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Cleverly would be the highest-ranking British official to visit China since the pandemic, after relations nosedived over issues including Beijing's crackdown in Hong Kong and its treatment of Uyghur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. The UK government has taken a relatively hawkish approach to China, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declaring that Beijing poses the "biggest challenge of our age to global security and prosperity" in May.

Sunak is also under increasing pressure from some lawmakers in his ruling Conservative Party who are seeking to harden London's policy on China. The UK is also home to large Hong Kong and Uyghur diaspora communities, whose activists are vocal on China's alleged human rights abuses. After Beijing lifted COVID restrictions earlier this year, a slew of high-ranking European and U.S. officials visited the country, some with great fanfare. A few senior UK government officials have visited China in recent months, but these trips were relatively low-key in comparison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023