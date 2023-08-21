Law and order in Bihar worsened since Nitish Kumar joined Mahagathbandhan: Pashupati Kumar Paras

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:09 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:09 IST
Law and order situation in Bihar has ''worsened'' since JD-U leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar formed a coalition government with the RJD and other parties quitting the NDA, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras charged on Monday.

Paras also made light of Kumar's efforts to forge opposition unity and said no alliance against the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is possible in the country due to conflicting interests of their leaders.

The NDA will form a government at the Centre for a third consecutive term winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with two thirds majority under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted while replying to questions at a press conference here.

Paras, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, is president of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, a coalition partner in the NDA government at the Centre.

''Not a single day goes by in Bihar without loot, murder and other serious crimes taking place. Police, public, politicians and patrakars (journalists) -- nobody is safe in Bihar today,'' Paras told reporters when asked for his comments on some recent incidents of crime including the murder of a journalist in the state.

The law and order situation in BIhar has gone worse since Kumar moved out of the NDA fold and joined 'Mahagathbandhan', he alleged.

''Kumar is today a weak and helpless chief minister,'' he added.

When asked for his comment on Kumar being actively engaged with opposition parties in his bid to forge unity against the BJP in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls next year, Paras said no such alliance is possible due conflicting interests of opposition parties ''All opposition party leaders are vying for the prime minister's post but none of them match the stature of Prime Minister Nartendra Modi,'' he said.

