Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday asserted his party BJP will secure a clear majority in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and form the next government.Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP after quitting the Congress in March 2020, however, refrained from predicting the number of seats the saffron outfit will win in the year-end polls to the 230-member assembly.I am not an astrologer to tell the number of seats that BJP will win.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 19:31 IST
Won't get into number game but BJP will secure majority in MP assembly polls: Scindia
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday asserted his party BJP will secure a clear majority in the upcoming assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh and form the next government.

Scindia, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after quitting the Congress in March 2020, however, refrained from predicting the number of seats the saffron outfit will win in the year-end polls to the 230-member assembly.

"I am not an astrologer to tell the number of seats (that BJP will win). But we will form a full majority government in the state," he told reporters here during his visit to the Gwalior-Chambal division which accounts for 34 assembly segments.

The Rajya Sabha member said party workers feel energized after the visit of Union Home Minister and BJP strategist Amit Shah to Gwalior on Sunday and they will now work for the polls with a renewed vigour.

Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal projecting himself as 'chacha' (uncle) to voters during his visit to the BJP-ruled state, Scindia said everybody knows how he has treated Delhi, where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power.

AAP convenor Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a campaign rally in Satna and assured various ''guarantees'', including free power, medical treatment and construction of quality schools besides a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youths in Madhya Pradesh.

He also projected himself as 'chacha' (paternal uncle) to state voters while taking a veiled dig at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is popularly known as 'mama' (maternal uncle).

The ruling BJP has already declared its first list 39 candidates for the assembly polls whose schedule is yet to be announced.

Union Home Minister Shah has set the target of winning more than 150 seats out of the total 230 in the state. In the 2018 polls, the saffron party had won 109 seats, short of the simple majority mark of 116.

