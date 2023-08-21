Build monuments marking Karunanidhi's centenary, TN CM to officials

Monuments marking the ongoing centenary celebrations (2023-24) of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi should be built in all districts, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday. Chairing a consultative meet at the Secretariat here, Stalin directed officials to take appropriate steps so that foundation stones for the Kalaignar Convention Centre here and the Kalaignar Semmozhi (Tamil classical language park) Poonga at Coimbatore could be expeditiously laid.

Also, the Chief Minister advised them to ensure participation on a larger scale of general public, students and young people in centenary events. ''In remembrance of the Kalaignar centenary, a monument should be built in every district.'' Capturing the leader's larger than life personality, a 100-page booklet on the life and times of the former Chief Minister and his yeoman services to Tamil Nadu should be distributed free of cost to the people, Stalin said. An official release said steps are already being taken to hold various events at the state and district levels following proposals from 12 panels headed by state ministers. As many as 117 state department-wise functions, 114 district level events and 12 state level celebrations in 12 districts are on the cards. In such official functions, besides distribution of welfare assistance to beneficiaries, cultural and sports events would be held and winners would be honoured. Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has held four meetings to review preparations for the centenary celebrations.

Karunanidhi was five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and had successfully contested Assembly elections 13 times. Born on June 3, 1924 at Tirukkuvalai near Tiruvarur in the Cauvery delta region of the state, Karunanidhi, hailed as Kalaignar (renowned artist), passed away here on August 7, 2018. He helmed the DMK, founded by Dravidian icon CN Annadurai, for nearly 50 years. The centenary celebrations began on June 2 this year with the release of 'Kalaignar 100' logo by Stalin. The Chief Minister inaugurated the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital at Guindy here on June 15 and the state-of-the-art Kalaignar Centenary Library at Madurai on July 15. A centenary marathon was held on August 6 and the following day, Stalin unveiled www.kalaignar100.com, a dedicated portal on the centenary. State Ministers including Duraimurugan (Water Resources) and KN Nehru (Municipal Administration) and top officials led by the Chief Secretary took part in the consultative meeting chaired by Stalin.

