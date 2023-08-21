Left Menu

Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Koran burnings

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 21-08-2023 19:50 IST
Turkish foreign ministry summons Danish, Dutch diplomats over Koran burnings
  • Turkey

Turkey's foreign ministry summoned the Danish charge d'affaires and a Dutch diplomat over Koran burnings, state-owned broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday.

Anti-Islam activists have burned or damaged several copies of the Muslim holy book in recent months, prompting outrage in the Muslim world and demands that the Nordic governments ban such acts.

Turkey has repeatedly condemned such protests in recent months, including those in Sweden, which is awaiting Ankara's approval to join NATO.

