Left Menu

Unanimously elected panchayats to get Rs 5 lakh as special grant: Punjab CM Mann

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:16 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:16 IST
Unanimously elected panchayats to get Rs 5 lakh as special grant: Punjab CM Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday announced a special grant of Rs 5 lakh to the unanimously elected panchayats under ''Mukh Mantri Pind Ekta Sanman''.

He said the state government has announced to extend the special grant to villages which will elect sarpanches and panches unanimously during the forthcoming panchayat polls.

Mann said this decision will set the trend to elect local representatives unanimously across the state ''and root out the political acrimony from the grassroots level'', according to an official statement.

He said it is ''better'' if sarpanches and panches are unanimously elected as it fosters brotherhood in villages.

The panchayat elections are mainly related to the development of villages and these should not be used as the tool to settle the political grudge against the opponents, the chief minister said.

Mann urged the people to put aside their political differences and elect their panchayat representatives unanimously in the coming elections so that the ethos of brotherhood and harmony could be further strengthened.

He said every possible effort will be made to keep these elections free from political influence.

Mann claimed that the successive governments used these elections as the tool to create factionalism among villagers to gain political mileage.

Elections to gram panchayats in the state will be held by December 31 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023