Don't want religion to mingle with politics: Mamata Banerjee at meeting with Imams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that religion should not mingle with politics. She was speaking in a meeting with Imams at Netaji Indore Stadium in Kolkata. "We do not want any religion to get into politics. This will belittle the religion itself. Religion is in our hearts, minds...," the Bengal Chief Minister said.

"I have respect for Furfura Sharif but I don’t expect them to get into politics, just like we don’t want Belur Math to get into politics," Mamata Banerjee explained her point. Speaking about Hindu-Muslim ties during colonial times in Bengal, Mamata said, "Shawnawaz Khan was the right hand of Netaji Shubhash Chandra Bose when he had set up Azad Hind Force...Swami Vivekananda had said that he will have tobacco at a cobbler’s home and see if he loses his caste. At Belur Math, you will see that there is a dargah inside it."

The Bengal Chief Minister claimed that she does not care about what the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) says about her but she will ensure that no religion fights with one another. "In the month of Ramzan when I go for Roza, they made fun of my picture. BJP even changed my name. But that does not bother me. I will see to it that no religion fights with one another," Mamata Banerjee said.

Speaking about recent riots in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said, "Hindu don't start riots, even minorities don’t. But you must know they (BHP) used gerua (saffron-clad supporters of BJP) to create this type of riots." The Bengal Chief Minister said that she has not allowed the BJP to bring upon the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. She added that she is not deterred by agencies.

"You have seen that I have never allowed NRC in the state and will never allow it to happen…We do what we say, never step back, are not deterred by agencies," she said. Mamata Banerjee also claimed that the BJP is in cahoots with the CPM and Congress in West Bengal.

"Sarada was brought by the CPM. Do you see any case against them? This is because of understanding," Mamata hinted. Hitting out at the BJP over Aadhar card data theft she said, "BJP had said a few years back that Aadhar card is important for every purpose. If you do not have an Aadhar card you are a terrorist. And today they say don’t make Aadhar cards because of rampant data thefts. Tell us, why did you bring about Aadhar card? And now you are saying not to share everything on Aadhar card?"

Speaking about the schemes brought out by the Trinamool Congress government in the state, she said, "Bengal is number one in giving Minority scholarships. Central has stopped giving money to OBC. Do you know why? Because more than 97 per cent of Muslims are OBC. We did not stop. We have started Medhashree for them..." On schemes for migrant workers, Mamata said, "For migrant workers....we have started a loan for them. We wish they come back to their home and live with their families."

Expressing confidence that the BJP will lose in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Mamata said, "Just six months more. Modi ji has only six months after which we will solve all these problems." (ANI)

