Left Menu

Nigerian leader swears in 45-member Cabinet with a promise to fast-track reforms

It is Nigerias largest Cabinet since the countrys return to democracy in 1999, triggering criticisms about high government expenditure despite Tinubus promises to cut costs.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 21-08-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 20:53 IST
Nigerian leader swears in 45-member Cabinet with a promise to fast-track reforms
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday swore in 45 ministers nearly three months after his election, promising that his government will accelerate its development agenda.

The Cabinet is intended to help improve Africa's biggest economy and most populous country, where millions are grappling with economic hardship worsened by the new government's policies which have had an immediate impact of further squeezing millions of poor and hungry Nigerians.

At an inauguration ceremony in the capital, Abuja, Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria's "daunting" challenges and said the Cabinet brings an opportunity to implement "long overdue reforms." "We must hold each other responsible; we have to do the job to meet the expectations of all Nigerians," the president told the ministers. It is Nigeria's largest Cabinet since the country's return to democracy in 1999, triggering criticisms about high government expenditure despite Tinubu's promises to cut costs. Fewer than 20 per cent of the cabinet members are women, continuing a long tradition of low female representation in governance in Nigeria.

In addition to technocrats from the private sector, the ministers also include several party loyalists, including former governors who helped mobilize support for Tinubu when he was campaigning to become president. Former investment banker Wale Edun was named the minister of finance and coordinating minister of the economy, while Ali Pate, a former director at the World Bank who recently turned down an appointment to lead the global vaccine alliance Gavi, was named the minister of health and social welfare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023