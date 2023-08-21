Modi showed his desperation in I-Day speech: Lalu

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Monday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had betrayed his ''desperation'' by asserting in his Independence Day speech that he will hoist the tricolour at the Red Fort next year.

Prasad said, ''We have never before seen such a prime minister who says such a thing without even winning the people's mandate. It shows he is desperate.'' The former chief minister of Bihar was talking to reporters in his home district of Gopalganj, about 100 km from the state capital, where he is on a visit alongside wife Rabri Devi, herself an ex-CM.

Prasad, who has been convicted in a number of fodder scam cases, was also asked about the CBI's plea in Supreme Court for the cancellation of bail which is scheduled for hearing next week.

He replied, ''I have always respected the judiciary. I was granted bail along with a number of others (accused in the same case). It was not that I came out forcibly. I never violated any of the conditions laid down by the court while granting bail.'' The RJD supremo, however, maintained that the Lok Sabha polls next year would see the rout of the ruling BJP at the Centre and ducked queries about the opposition coalition INDIA of which his party is a part, about who would be the ''face'' to pose a challenge to Modi.

''Eighteen parties have come together and held two successful rounds of talks in Patna and Bengaluru. We are looking forward to the third in Mumbai later this month. All of us are united in our bid to save democracy in the country by defeating the BJP. To this end, whatever decisions are required, will be taken at an appropriate time,'' said Prasad.

The ailing septuagenarian said he will be in his native district till Tuesday when he is scheduled to visit his ancestral house, his in-laws and a local temple to offer his thanksgiving prayer after having undergone a life-saving surgery last year when his Singapore-based daughter Rohini Acharya donated to him one of her kidneys.

''I will also pray for success in the Lok Sabha polls. Though I must say I do not wish success for my own sake but for the people of my country,'' said the veteran politician.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)