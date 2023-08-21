Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL65 LDALL CHANDRAYAAN **** Chandrayaan-2 orbiter's ' Welcome, buddy!' message to Ch-3, 2-way communication established; no contingencies anticipated: ISRO Bengaluru/New Delhi: Ahead of its planned landing on the moon's untouched south pole on August 23, Chandrayaan-3's lander module has established a two-way communication with Chandrayaan-2's orbiter and the ISRO said on Monday all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated. **** DEL73 DELHI-2NDLD MINOR-SEXUAL ASSAULT- OFFICER **** Delhi govt officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife New Delhi: Police on Monday arrested a Delhi government officer, who allegedly raped a minor several times and impregnated her, and his wife after questioning them and recording the statement of the victim, officials said. **** DEL56 INDIA-CHINA-TALKS **** Modi-Xi meeting in Johannesburg? No official word yet New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg are being finalised, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday but did not give a direct reply on the possibility of a meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. **** DEL70 MEA-BRICS-INDIA-LD KWATRA **** India has ''open mind'' for expansion of BRICS: Foreign Secretary Kwatra New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Ahead of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, India on Monday said it has a ''positive intent'' and an ''open mind'' for the expansion of the five-nation grouping. **** MDS15 TL-KCR-ASSEMBLY POLLS-CANDIDATES (R) **** KCR announces first list of BRS candidates for upcoming Telangana assembly polls Hyderabad, Aug 21 (PTI) BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced the candidate list for 115 of 119 seats for the upcoming assembly polls. **** DEL55 RS-2NDLD OATH **** Nine members of Rajya Sabha take oath New DelhI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among nine MPs who took the oath as members of the Rajya Sabha on Monday. **** MDS27 KA-CM-FACT-CHECK UNIT **** Karnataka CM gives nod to create fact check unit to tighten noose around spread of fake news Bengaluru, Aug 21 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday gave his approval to set up a fact check unit and promulgation of necessary rules and laws in the state. **** CAL30 WB-JU-HUMAN RIGHTS **** WBHRC finds out hostel super too tortured by students in JU; rights body's probe on Kolkata: Amid the hullabaloo over the death of a freshman student at Jadavpur University allegedly after being ragged and sexually harassed, a hostel superintendent there alleged that he had also been "tortured for an entire night" by boarders during a surprise visit two years ago, a WBHRC member said. By Saptarshi Banerjee **** DEL53 BOOK-LD MANI SHANKAR AIYAR-INTERVIEW **** All padded up and ready to bat if called in: Mani Shankar Aiyar on future in politics New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Often termed elitist and anglicised by his critics, bureaucrat-turned-politician Mani Shankar Aiyar says he is glad to be a "Macaulay ki aulad" but is also a very proud Indian and recounts in his memoir his student days in Cambridge where he gave himself a sobriquet - "a coconut Indian". By Asim Kamal **** BOM10 MP-LD MODI **** Era of 'corruption and scams' before 2014, but now every penny goes to poor: PM Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the era of ''corruption and scams'' prevailed before 2014 when the rights of the poor and their money were robbed, but now every penny is directly reaching their bank accounts. **** CAL23 AS-POLYGAMY Law to ban polygamy: Assam govt seeks public views **** Guwahati, Aug 21 (PTI) The Assam government has sought public opinion on a proposed law to end polygamy in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

BOM8 MH-ONION-AUCTION **** Onion auction closed indefinitely in Nashik wholesale markets to protest 40 pc export duty Nashik: Traders here on Monday said they have decided to close onion auctions indefinitely in all the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs) in Maharashtra's Nashik district to protest against the Centre's decision to impose a 40 per cent duty on the export of the kitchen staple. **** SPORTS SPD11 SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEAM **** K L Rahul makes Asia Cup cut with a rider, Iyer and Varma also named in 17-man squad New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) K L Rahul, albeit with a rider, and Shreyas Iyer were on Monday named in India's squad for the Asia Cup beginning August 31 while highly-rated young batter Tilak Varma earned a maiden call-up to the one-day format. By Bharat Sharma **** BUSINESS DEL52 BIZ-TOMATO **** Tomato prices cooling down with fresh arrival; retail prices in range of Rs 50-70 per kg now: Govt New Delhi: The government on Monday said tomato prices have fallen to Rs 50-70 per kilogramme with arrival of fresh crops in retail markets and it will continue to sell tomatoes at a discounted rate till rates come down to a normal level.**** DEL49 BIZ-GOVT-ONIONS **** Onion export duty is 'timely' move to boost domestic supply, check price rise: Govt New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The government on Monday said the decision to impose a 40 per cent export duty on onions was not a ''premature'' but a timely move to boost domestic supply and control retail prices. **** DEL45 BIZ-BOB-LD DEOL **** Sunny Deol offers to settle dues for his Mumbai bungalow: BoB Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) Facing prospects of his bungalow in Mumbai being auctioned to recover unpaid loans, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has offered to settle all outstanding dues, prompting state-owned lender Bank of Baroda to drop auction proceedings for the property. **** LEGAL LGD14 SC-CAUVERY **** SC to constitute bench to hear Cauvery river water sharing dispute New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court said on Monday it will constitute a bench to hear the decades-old dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over sharing Cauvery river water. **** LGD13 SC-BIHAR CASTE SURVEY **** Will not stay Bihar caste survey unless prima facie case made out by those opposing it: SC New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday told the petitioners challenging the Patna High Court order giving the go-ahead to the Bihar government for a caste survey that it will not stay the exercise unless they made out a prima facie case against it. **** LGD12 SC-MANIPUR VIOLENCE-LD PANEL Manipur violence: Justice Gita Mittal panel files reports on loss of ID proofs of victims, compensation scheme to SC New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court-appointed Justice Gita Mittal committee, set up to oversee relief and rehabilitation of the victims of ethnic violence in Manipur, Monday submitted three reports highlighting the need for reconstruction of identity documents, upgradation of compensation and appointment of domain experts to facilitate its functioning.

FOREIGN FGN41 PAK-2NDLD IMRAN **** Pak court to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Toshakhana conviction on Tuesday Islamabad: The Islamabad High Court will take up on Tuesday a petition filed by Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan against his conviction and sentence in the Toshakhana corruption case, a verdict that could be crucial for his political future as well for his party ahead of general elections. By Sajjad Hussain **** FGN12 US-WSJ-CHINA-ECONOMY **** Washington: China's economy, the world's second-largest, is now in deep distress and its successful model of growth for 40 years stands "broken", a prominent American financial publication has said, noting that signs of trouble extend beyond China's dismal economic data to distant provinces.**** FGN9 US-TRUMP-INDIA-LD TAX **** Washington: Former US president Donald Trump has once again raised the issue of high taxes in India on certain American products, in particular the iconic Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and has threatened to slap reciprocal tax if he is voted to power in the 2024 presidential elections. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)