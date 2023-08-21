Left Menu

KCR's decision to contest in two seats in Telangana polls shows his insecurity: Congress, BJP

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 21:51 IST
KCR's decision to contest in two seats in Telangana polls shows his insecurity: Congress, BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress and BJP in Telangana on Monday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to contest in two seats in the coming Assembly elections shows his insecurity.

State Congress president A Revanth Reddy said Rao chose to contest in two seats in the Assembly polls as he believes that he would lose one of them.

Reddy, a Lok Sabha member, made light of the announcement of 115 candidates for the polls by Rao.

He asserted that Congress would come to power with two-thirds majority in the Assembly elections.

He said he had challenged Rao to give tickets to all sitting MLAs and to contest only from Gajwel.

However, Rao made changes in sitting MLAs and chose to contest from Kamareddy seat in addition to Gajwel, Reddy said.

''The leader who wants to make so many candidates win is contesting in two assembly seats. It means Chandrasekhar Rao firmly believes that he would lose one of them,'' the PCC president told reporters.

Rao contesting from two segments amounts to admission of his defeat, Reddy asserted, adding that the Chief Minister would lose in both Gajwel and Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy said Rao contesting from two seats shows his fear and insecurity as the saffron party continues to surge and get support from all sections, including tribals and Schedule Castes.

In a veiled reference to BRS MLC and Rao's daughter K Kavitha holding a protest in Delhi earlier demanding 33 per cent reservation for women, Kishan Reddy said such a quota for women has not been followed in the allotment of tickets.

Rao on Monday stole a march on the opposition Congress and BJP, announcing 115 candidates for the total 119 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls, and choosing to contest in two seats himself -- Gajwel and Kamareddy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023