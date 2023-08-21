Left Menu

India will become developed nation on its own by following Lord Buddha's path: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:43 IST
India will become developed nation on its own by following Lord Buddha's path: Akhilesh
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said if Prime Minister Narendra Modi follows the path of Lord Buddha, India will become a developed country.

Yadav claimed the BJP is scared after several opposition parties came together to form the INDIA bloc.

The SP chief, who recently spelt out his ''PDA formula'' for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as a combination of ''Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities), said that since the ''PDA is with the INDIA alliance, the BJP will taste defeat in the 2024 general elections''.

Addressing a 'mahasammelan' of Khushwaha, Maurya, Saini and Shakya communities organised by the Samajwadi Party at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Yadav referred to the prime minister's Independence Day address in which he talked about development and increasing India's prestige abroad.

''If those who talk from the Red Fort about making India a developed country follow Lord Buddha's path then India will become a developed country on its own,'' he said.

''The people I see here are those who believe in Lord Buddha. People in front of me are descendants of Chakravarti emperors Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka.'' Targeting the BJP, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said, ''While our country should develop today, we also have to think who are the forces that want to take away from us the Constitution given by Babasaheb (Ambedkar).'' ''We have to be careful about the conspiracy of the BJP as it can go to any extent,'' he said.

Yadav said the Bahujan Samaj has been cheated from time to time.

''We were never backward. Due to conspiracies hundreds of years ago, our community was made backward. But now the backwards and Dalits have become aware. They are demanding their rights and excelling in every field. Due to this, the BJP is afraid,'' he said.

''We 'samajwadis' (socialists) have been demanding a caste census for a long time. Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharada Yadav, Lalu Yadav and leaders from the south have raised in Parliament the demand for a caste census,'' Yadav said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth, insecurity

Nigeria's Tinubu swears in cabinet ministers amid concerns over slow growth,...

 Nigeria
3
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global
4
Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G network

Ericsson and Telstra conduct Australia's first VoNR call using RedCap on 5G ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023