It is my habit to fall at the feet of a sanyasi or yogi, says Rajinikanth

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 22:52 IST
Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person.

The top actor's remarks came in response to a reporter's query here over the ''controversy'' surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.

''Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That's what I did,'' he told reporters here.

The actor's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

The filmstar also thanked the people for making his latest movie 'Jailer' a ''grand success''.

To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

