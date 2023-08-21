It is my habit to fall at the feet of a sanyasi or yogi, says Rajinikanth
- Country:
- India
Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said it was his habit to fall at the feet of a 'sanyasi' or 'yogi', irrespective of the age of that person.
The top actor's remarks came in response to a reporter's query here over the ''controversy'' surrounding his touching the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently during his visit to Lucknow.
''Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That's what I did,'' he told reporters here.
The actor's gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.
The filmstar also thanked the people for making his latest movie 'Jailer' a ''grand success''.
To a question on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said he did not want to talk about politics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Superstar Rajinikanth
- Tamil Nadu
- Uttar
- Yogi Adityanath
- Lok Sabha
- Jailer
- Lucknow
ALSO READ
Four low-intensity tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Sunsure Energy signs Open Access Solar PPA with Kajaria Ceramics Limited to supply RE Power to Kajaria's factory in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh
Four low-intensity tremors felt in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Uttar Pradesh: BJP MP Katheria moves Agra district court over vandalism case conviction
Congress Padayatra in Uttarakhand: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka likely to participate