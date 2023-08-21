Left Menu

Universities should develop scientific, rational thinking in young men and women: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Universities should develop scientific and rational thinking in young men and women along with providing higher education and knowledge to them. 

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah meeting with state university's Vice chancellors (Photo/X @CMofKarnataka). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Universities should develop scientific and rational thinking in young men and women along with providing higher education and knowledge to them. Speaking at a meeting held with the state university's Vice Chancellors at Vidhansoudha, CM Siddaramaiah said, "Education given in universities should not be religious, ignorant and conservative, but scientific and rational."

CM Siddaramaiah said that graduates should not be influenced by any caste, religion or language. "It is not possible to bring a Uniform education system in our country due to diversity in language, culture and other factors. Ambedkar has said that equality can be brought into the country only when social democracy becomes the foundation of political democracy. The ability to build an equal society should be provided through universities," he said.

"Any activities and actions which are against the constitution should not take place in the universities. If the students coming out of universities are still ignorant and clung to the castes, then what they have got cannot be called education," he added. CM Siddaramaiah stated that he has come across some meetings and ceremonies held in some universities which attempt to berate the personality of freedom fighters, constitution writers and social thinkers.

"Anti-secularism thinking should not be rewarded. Doing so will influence the students. Such programs should never be organized. It will not be possible to build a better society if higher education does not move in the right path. An environment should be created to develop scientific and rational thinking in every student," he said. He said that the establishment of Universities in all districts despite financial deficits is not a good decision.

"It is of no use if the infrastructure is not provided. When I was Chief Minister, more than 3 per cent budget was allocated. Efforts will be made to provide more funds to the higher education sector from next year," CM said. "There should be no lapse in imparting quality education. All solutions cannot be provided at once, but efforts will be made to solve all your problems," he added. The CM said that the fruits of research should not remain in libraries.

"It should be reached to society, only then research will be fruitful," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

