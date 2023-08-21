Left Menu

Greece to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots, Zelenskiy says

Greece will take part in training of Ukrainian air force pilots for F-16 jets, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Greece will participate in training of our pilots for F-16.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 23:22 IST
Greece will take part in training of Ukrainian air force pilots for F-16 jets, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. Denmark and the Netherlands on Sunday announced they would supply the first F-16s to Ukraine.

"Today, we have the important result for aviation coalition. Greece will participate in training of our pilots for F-16. I am grateful for this proposal," Zelenskiy said during joint press-conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens. He did not provide details of the training programme. Officials from a coalition of 11 nations have said F-16 training will take place in Denmark and Romania.

Earlier on Monday Zelenskiy told a crowd in Denmark that promised deliveries of F-16 had made him confident Ukraine could end Russia's invasion.

