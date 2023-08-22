Fadnavis starts Japan tour, interacts with business leaders, travels in bullet train

Left Menu

The public transport and infrastructure is obviously robust but it is fascinating to witness the people follow every rule religiously along with the lane discipline, automated quick ticketing systems, platform safety, queue every rule. The Deputy Chief Minister said Maharashtra, too, is witnessing transformation on the infrastructure front.We, in Maharashtra too, are experiencing transformation of world-class infra, another transformation we will have next is behavioural change to adapt and get habituated to the new infra and rules, he said.After travelling in the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, Fadnavis said, Experienced the speed, precision and discipline.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis arrived in Japan on Monday on a five-day visit and praised the Asian country's robust public transport and infrastructure and praised its people for scrupulously following rules, saying a lot can be learnt from them.

Fadnavis, who has been invited as a state guest by the Japanese government, also travelled in a Shinkansen train (bullet train), known worldwide for its high speed.

He also interacted with business leaders.

After arriving in Tokyo, the BJP leader said on X (formerly Twitter), “There is a lot of learning from the Japanese. The public transport and infrastructure is obviously robust but it is fascinating to witness the people follow every rule religiously along with the lane discipline, automated quick ticketing systems, platform safety, queue… every rule.” The Deputy Chief Minister said Maharashtra, too, is witnessing transformation on the infrastructure front.

“We, in Maharashtra too, are experiencing transformation of world-class infra, another transformation we will have next is behavioural change to adapt and get habituated to the new infra and rules,” he said.

After travelling in the Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto, Fadnavis said, “Experienced the speed, precision and discipline. A trip dedicated to affinity, collaboration and hopes of mutual development of Maharashtra and Japan.” From the glimpses of Maharashtra's culture at the Tokyo airport, the possibility of sturdier ties between us is evident,'' he added.

Fadnavis further said on X, “It is said 'all that starts well ends well. Touched by the honour and hospitality by the consul general and team.” The deputy CM also met business leaders “Had a nice interaction with business leaders, Wakayama prefecture government representatives and dignitaries on trade, investment and Indo-Japan relations,” he said.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is being executed with Japanese assistance.

During his five-day tour of Japan, Fadnavis will attend meetings and take part in discussions to attract FDI to Maharashtra, officials said earlier.

