Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden surveys Maui wildfire damage, gets briefing in blackened Lahaina

U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Maui on Monday, nearly two weeks after wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island and killed more than 114 people, for a brief visit where he will console victims and consult with local authorities. Biden arrived in the devastated city of Lahaina around midday, local time, after a helicopter tour of burned-out areas with first lady Jill Biden, Hawaii Governor Josh Green and Hawaii's two senators - Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono - as well as local Representative Jill Tokuda.

Trump has commanding lead in Iowa ahead of 2024 Republican caucus - poll

Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over his Republican rivals in the state of Iowa, where the party's presidential nominating contest begins in January, according to an opinion poll released on Monday. The Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom survey of likely Iowa Republican caucusgoers shows Trump has the backing of 42%, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at 19% and U.S. Senator Tim Scott in third place with 9%.

Group of US House members oppose bill that would overturn California animal welfare law

A significant minority of members of the U.S. House of Representatives on Monday said they opposed a federal bill that would overturn a California animal welfare law, arguing it infringes on states' rights. The Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression (EATS) Act would curb states' ability to regulate agricultural products sold within their borders and is in part aimed at California's Proposition 12, which sets housing standards for animals used for pork, veal, and eggs sold in the state.

Court revives Alabama ban on transgender youth treatment, judge blocks Georgia law

A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a Republican-backed Alabama law banning the use of puberty blocking drugs and hormones to treat gender dysphoria in transgender minors, a day after a judge blocked a similar Georgia law. A three-judge panel of the Atlanta-based 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that the families and physicians challenging the law "have not presented any authority that supports the existence of a constitutional right" for parents to treat their children with "transitioning medications subject to medically accepted standards."

Storm Hilary moves north after drenching Southern California, Southwest

Storm Hilary flooded streets, downed power lines and triggered mudslides across Southern California on Monday after unleashing record-breaking downpours overnight, but no U.S. deaths were attributed to the storm and fears of disaster dissipated. Hilary arrived in California as a rare tropical storm that dumped 4 to 5 inches (10 to 12 cm) of rain on coastal areas and 10 inches (25 cm) or more in the mountains, National Weather Service meteorologist Richard Thompson said. He called it the first landfallen tropical storm in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939.

Storm brewing in Gulf of Mexico to strengthen en route to Texas

A storm system brewing in the Gulf of Mexico could strengthen into a named storm as it takes aim at the Texas coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday. The system, named Tropical Depression Nine, was about 375 miles (600 km) east-southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kph), the Miami-based hurricane center said.

Republican feud over 'root canal' spending cuts raises US government shutdown risk

A feud over spending cuts between hardline and centrist Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives raises the risk that the federal government will suffer its fourth shutdown in a decade this fall. Members of the hardline House Freedom Caucus are pushing to cut spending to a fiscal 2022 level of $1.47 trillion, $120 billion less than President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to in their May debt ceiling compromise. The group on Monday announced its opposition to any stopgap measure to keep the government afloat that fails to meet its demands.

Trump plans to turn himself in on Thursday over Georgia indictment - CNN

Former President Donald Trump plans to turn himself in and be processed at the Fulton County jail in Georgia on Thursday, CNN reported on Monday, citing sources. That date was set during negotiations with the Fulton County district attorney's office on Monday over his consent bond and release conditions, CNN reported.

US FDA approves Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for use in women during the middle of the third trimester of pregnancy to protect their babies. The approval allows the vaccine to be given to women 32 to 36 weeks into a pregnancy to prevent lower respiratory tract infection and severe disease in infants until they are six months old, the company said.

Trump faces $200,000 bond, order not to make threats, in Georgia election case

Donald Trump will face a $200,000 bond and orders not to send threatening social media messages as the former U.S. president awaits trial in Georgia on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, a court filing on Monday showed. The document, a bond agreement signed by Trump's attorneys and Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis, sets out release terms including restrictions on intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.

