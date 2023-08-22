Left Menu

EX-Thai PM Yingluck shares footage on Facebook of brother Thaksin boarding plane

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2023 06:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 06:08 IST
EX-Thai PM Yingluck shares footage on Facebook of brother Thaksin boarding plane
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra posted on Tuesday images and footage on Facebook of her brother and former premier Thaksin boarding a jet, just hours ahead of his promised return to his country after 17 years in self-imposed exile.

"The day my brother has waited for has arrived," she posted, alongside pictures of him on a plane. The posts gave no time frame or location.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

