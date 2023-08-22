EX-Thai PM Yingluck shares footage on Facebook of brother Thaksin boarding plane
- Thailand
Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra posted on Tuesday images and footage on Facebook of her brother and former premier Thaksin boarding a jet, just hours ahead of his promised return to his country after 17 years in self-imposed exile.
"The day my brother has waited for has arrived," she posted, alongside pictures of him on a plane. The posts gave no time frame or location.
