EX-Thai PM Yingluck shares footage on Facebook of brother Thaksin boarding plane

Former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra posted on Tuesday images and footage on Facebook of her brother and former premier Thaksin boarding a jet, just hours ahead of his promised return to his country after 17 years in self-imposed exile.

"The day my brother has waited for has arrived," she posted, alongside pictures of him on a plane. The posts gave no time frame or location.

