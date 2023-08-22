JD(U) slams BJP leader for comparing Bihar's law and order situation with Pakistan

Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-08-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 09:06 IST
The ruling Janata Dal (United) in Bihar has slammed senior BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal for allegedly comparing the state's law and order situation with Pakistan.

Jaiswal had recently targeted the 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state and alleged that the ''condition of Bihar has become worse than that of Pakistan''.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, ''How can a BJP leader compare Bihar's law and order with a country like Pakistan? How can they say Bihar's law and order is worse than that of Pakistan? Are they (BJP) agents of Pakistan? I must say that India has been at its worst during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule and is lagging behind Pakistan on various factors.'' Kumar also accused BJP leaders of ''insulting the democratic land of Bihar'' by comparing it with Pakistan, where ''democracy does not exist at all''. ''PM Modi on August 15 said rating agencies are lauding India for its progress. But I am showing the mirror to them (BJP leaders).

''India is worse than Pakistan in terms of press freedom ranking, world happiness index, global hunger index, and global competitiveness index. Also, the law and order you're talking about, in Gallup Law and Order Index in 2021, India's position is worse than Pakistan,'' the JD(U) leader said. Jaiswal slammed the state government over the law and order situation while mentioning an incident in Bettiah in Bihar, in which Pakistani slogans were reportedly raised and green flags were waved on August 15. However, people, who got engaged in the act, were arrested by the police on August 15.

Kumar's statement on Monday triggered a war of words between the ruling party leaders and BJP functionaries.

Reacting to Kumar's statement, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai, in a statement issued here said, ''The RJD-JD(U) alliance government in Bihar has miserably failed to control deteriorating law and order situation in the state.'' ''They (grand alliance) have now started praising Pakistan and their leaders are shouting slogans in favour of Pakistan. Statements of JD(U) leaders are an insult to the country. ''In fact, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar indirectly wants his leaders to raise slogans in favour of Pakistan. Leaders of the grand alliance must tell people the reason for their love for Pakistan and China,'' he said, adding JD(U) leaders should visit Pakistan once.

