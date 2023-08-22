Thailand's Pheu Thau Party nominates Srettha for vote on prime minister
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday nominated Srettha Thavisin to become prime minister ahead of a vote scheduled by the bicameral parliament for later in the day.
Srettha, a real estate tycoon who was thrust into politics only a few months ago, needs the backing of at least 375 lawmakers, or half of the legislature.
