First phase of BJP leader Annamalai's ‘En Mann, En Makkal' to end today

The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state’s pilgrim town Rameswaram on July 28th.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 11:12 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 11:12 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The first phase of Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai's padayatra 'En Mann, En Makkal' (My Land, My People)' is scheduled to end Tuesday evening. The Yatra covered 40 assembly constituencies during the ongoing first phase in a span of 22 days across the state on Monday, a release said.

Annamalai is scheduled to cover one more constituency today, taking the total number of constituencies covered in the first leg to 41. The six-month-long padayatra was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the state's pilgrim town Rameswaram on July 28th.

The second phase of Yatra is scheduled is scheduled to start on September 3, according to a release from En Maan En Makkal Coordinators. As per BJP leaders, the Yatra, which is being conducted ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, seeks a decisive mandate to install party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a third term.

"The padayatra aims to cover all 234 assembly constituencies across the state and is scheduled to conclude on January 11 next year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls", Annamalai had said during the launch of the Yatra. "The Yatra aims to cover 1068 Km on foot and the rest of the area by vehicle", the BJP state leader said. During the launching ceremony of the Yatra, Amit Shah said " 'En Mann, En Makkal' is being undertaken to make Tamil Nadu free from family dynastic politics, and corruption and to improve the law and order situation in the state". (ANI)

