Thailand's Srettha to become PM after securing endorsement of parliament
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 22-08-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 15:22 IST
The Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin will become Thailand's prime minister after winning the backing of lawmakers on Tuesday in a joint vote of the bicameral parliament.
Srettha, a real estate mogul thrust into politics just a few months before a May general election, passed the threshold of 375 votes needed to become premier and form the next government.
