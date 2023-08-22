Thailand's Srettha to become PM after securing endorsement of parliament

The Pheu Thai Party's Srettha Thavisin will become Thailand's prime minister after winning the backing of lawmakers on Tuesday in a joint vote of the bicameral parliament.

Srettha, a real estate mogul thrust into politics just a few months before a May general election, passed the threshold of 375 votes needed to become premier and form the next government.

