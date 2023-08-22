Left Menu

BJP flags off video vans to create awareness about Delhi services Act

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2023 16:00 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 16:00 IST
BJP flags off video vans to create awareness about Delhi services Act
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday flagged off video vans to tour the city's seven Lok Sabha constituencies and make people aware of why it was necessary to bring the services bill to Parliament, the unit's president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Bill, 2023, commonly known as the services bill, was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha earlier this month. It became an Act following presidential assent.

The notified GNCTD(Amendment) Act, 2023, establishes the Centre's control over the services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in the Delhi government.

Sachdeva said the mobile video vans will visit all the Assembly seats in the Lok Sabha segments to explain to the people of Delhi why it was necessary to bring the services bill.

''The services bill was necessary to save Delhi from the Kejriwal government, which was busy serving its vested interests and corruption,'' the Delhi BJP president charged.

The seven mobile vans for each Lok Sabha constituency will also show videos of BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Parliament and outside defending the services Bill and explaining its need, party leaders said.

BJP MPs from Delhi Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, and the in-charge of the state unit Baijayant Panda were also present in the flag-off programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023