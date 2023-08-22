BJP flags off video vans to create awareness about Delhi services Act

Delhi BJP leaders on Tuesday flagged off video vans to tour the city's seven Lok Sabha constituencies and make people aware of why it was necessary to bring the services bill to Parliament, the unit's president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Bill, 2023, commonly known as the services bill, was passed by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha earlier this month. It became an Act following presidential assent.

The notified GNCTD(Amendment) Act, 2023, establishes the Centre's control over the services matters, including transfer and posting of officers, in the Delhi government.

Sachdeva said the mobile video vans will visit all the Assembly seats in the Lok Sabha segments to explain to the people of Delhi why it was necessary to bring the services bill.

''The services bill was necessary to save Delhi from the Kejriwal government, which was busy serving its vested interests and corruption,'' the Delhi BJP president charged.

The seven mobile vans for each Lok Sabha constituency will also show videos of BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Parliament and outside defending the services Bill and explaining its need, party leaders said.

BJP MPs from Delhi Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, and the in-charge of the state unit Baijayant Panda were also present in the flag-off programme.

