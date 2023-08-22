Real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin wins vote to become Thailand's 30th prime minister

A populist Thai party linked to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Tuesday won a vote in parliament to lead the country, hours after the divisive former leader returned from years of self-imposed exile and began an eight-year prison sentence.

Real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin's victory, with 482 votes out of 727 lawmakers present, ends months of suspense, legal wrangling and horse trading that followed the May elections. The progressive Move Forward Party, which won the most votes in the national election, was blocked from taking power by conservative senators.

Thaksin's return was an emotional moment for supporters of the 74-year-old billionaire, who won the loyalty of millions with populist policies that directed attention, and funding, to the country's largely rural, often impoverished, north.

Hundreds of people gathered outside of the airport early in the morning, donning red clothes and holding sign with welcoming messages. They sang and chanted in anticipation, then raised a raucous cheer when he appeared at the terminal door.

Thaksin and parties he backed struggled with the military for years. Thaksin left Thailand 15 years ago, following a 2006 coup that cut short his second term as prime minister and sparked years of upheaval.

Srettha will lead a coalition of 11 parties that includes two pro-military parties affiliated with outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, while Move Forward was excluded from the coalition. Critics called the new government a betrayal of the election results, but Pheu Thai leaders defended it as a necessity for ending the political deadlock and creating reconciliation.

Pheu Thai said Move Forward's stance on changing the royal defamation law had made it impossible to rally enough support from other parties and the Senate. Both houses of Parliament vote together for the prime minister under the military-implemented constitution, in an arrangement designed to protect conservative military-backed rule.

Before his return earlier Tuesday, Thaksin has said his decision to return has nothing to do with the Pheu Thai party's bid for power, but many observers suspect that the divisive former leader is betting that a friendly government will be able to cut his sentence short.

"Thaksin's plans to return to Thailand were postponed after the election results were announced — this implies a strong connection between the election, formation of coalitions, and selection of the prime minister on one hand, and Thaksin's personal agenda on the other," said Napon Jatusripitak, a political science researcher and visiting fellow at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

