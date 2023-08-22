Congress president Kharge claims MP government is an illegal government

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government and said that the Madhya Pradesh government is an illegal government. Addressing a program in Sagar district, Kharge said, "This (MP government) is an illegal government. They (BJP) stole our MLAs. They are ruling in the state with them and on the other side, they say that they have built a government on their principles. I think prime minister Narendra Modi and MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cannot digest food without abusing the Congress party."

"They (BJP) always ask what Congress has done in 70 years. We have done something that's why you (Modi) became the Prime Minister. We have saved the constitution and we have saved democracy so you are sitting on the chair. By showing ED's fear to people you built your government. A similar thing happened in Karnataka and Manipur. They (BJP) do this everywhere they aren't elected," he added. A few people are trying to change the constitution, but this cannot happen because 140 crores of people of the nation are alive to protect it, he further added.

Apart from this recalling the Sidhi urine incident, the congress leader said, "Whose worker urinated on the tribal. He had urinated on the face and you (CM Chouhan) was cleaning the feet of the victim. Will the insult be washed away by washing the feet?" Speaking on the occasion, former CM Kamal Nath said, "They (BJP) remembered to give its report card after 18 years, I will say issue your rate card instead of report card because this is what is happening in the state today, give money and take work."

"I want to say again that to recognize what is the condition of our state today. Elections keep coming but this election is not for any party or candidate, it is the election of the people of Madhya Pradesh and its future," Nath said. CM Chouhan is washing away his sins of 18 years by making big announcements every day. No matter how much they try to mislead or CM Chouhan's lie machine runs at double speed but the public is not going to be misled, he further added. (ANI)

