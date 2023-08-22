Left Menu

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:12 IST
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Goa on 3-day visit
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President of India Droupadi Murmu arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the coastal state and paid tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial at Azad Maidan in state capital Panaji. She was received at the Dabolim airport by Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries.

The President began her three-day tour by laying a wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial here. The Governor and the CM were also present on the occasion.

The President would be attending a civic reception at Raj Bhavan later in the evening. On August 23, the President will attend the Goa University’s convocation ceremony at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan. She would interact with the members of “vulnerable” tribal groups – those living in forests – in the coastal state, according to an official release. The President will also address the state assembly on Wednesday.

She would be visiting Fort Aguada, a seventeenth-century Portuguese fort, on August 24 followed by visits to the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a major tourist attraction, in Old Goa and the much-revered Shree Shantadurga temple in South Goa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

