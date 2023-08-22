Left Menu

BJP's Rajasthan poll manifesto to be based on development, good governance: Meghwal

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:16 IST
Convener of the BJP's election manifesto committee for Rajasthan and Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday said development and good governance will be the basis of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' for the assembly elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters before the first meeting of the poll manifesto committee at the BJP's state headquarters here, Meghwal also accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of indulging in the politics of appeasement.

''Our 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) will be prepared on the basis of development and good governance,'' he said.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh is also in Jaipur to chair meetings of the party's election management and manifesto committees, which were announced last week.

While Meghwal heads the manifesto committee, former MP Narayan Panchariya is the convener of the 21-member election management committee of the BJP.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.

