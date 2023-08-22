Left Menu

"Direct Delhi Police to allow my meeting with survivor": DCW Chief requests Amit Shah in minor sexual assault case  

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that she should be allowed to have a meeting with the minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a government official in the national capital.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:18 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:18 IST
"Direct Delhi Police to allow my meeting with survivor": DCW Chief requests Amit Shah in minor sexual assault case  
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that she should be allowed to have a meeting with the minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a government official in the national capital. DCW chief Maliwal claimed that Delhi Police is not allowing her to meet the minor or her parents.

"I request you to direct the Delhi Police to allow my meeting with the survivor or her mother sothat the Commission can assist them," the letter read. She further demanded that the minor girl should be shifted to AIIMS Delhi for better treatment and care.

"Shift the survivor urgently to AIIMS for better treatment and care. In case the survivor and her family do not want to be shifted to AIIMS, a team of doctors from AIIMS should be sent to examine the survivor and oversee her treatment," the letter read. Swati Maliwal also requested Home Minister Amit Shah to set up an inquiry committe on the delay in the arrest of accused Delhi Government official.

"This is a very serious case as the accused man was a government official entrusted with thetask of securing the rights of women and children in the Capital. The fact that Delhi Policefailed to arrest him for over eight days and has disallowed my meeting with the survivor or herfamily raises serious concerns regarding the conduct of the Police," the letter read. Earlier today the wife of the accused was also presented before the Tis Hazari Court.

Delhi Police on Monday arrested the government official for alleged sexual assault on the minor. His wife was also arrested in connection with the case. It was alleged that the minor had been sexually assaulted for several months till she became pregnant.

Delhi Government on Monday suspended the official accused of raping a minor victim. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," an official order issued by Delhi Government read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares to take on India, Asia

Following latest funding round, Singapore digital payment startup prepares t...

 Global
2
Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

Top 6 Indian Cryptocurrency Projects Leading the Way to the Future

 India
3
Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for cloud gaming

Ericsson and Vodafone deliver successful 5G SA network slicing demo for clou...

 United Kingdom
4
Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

Samsung and NEXON launch world’s first gaming title featuring HDR 10+ GAMING

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Planting Trees, Growing Dreams: A Journey Towards a Sustainable Tomorrow

Don't Get Fooled: Unmasking the Pervasive World of Online Fake Goods

Empowering Development: How the Digital Economy Accelerates Incredible Growth in Developing Countries

Wild Kingdoms of India: Visiting the Biggest and Best Zoos for Thrills

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023