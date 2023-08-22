Teenage girl gang-raped in Hyderabad; Guv seeks report from officials

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men at her house here triggering protests on Tuesday demanding stern punishment for the accused while Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a detailed report from top officials, including state Chief Secretary, within 48 hours.

The girl in her complaint lodged with Meerpet police station named three persons for sexually assaulting her at her residence on Monday, police said today.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and teams were formed to nab the accused, a senior police official said adding that the girl was sent to a hospital for medical examination.

''The teams are on the job and working on different clues. Police are verifying all angles in the case,'' the official said.

Meanwhile, condemning the incident, local residents and activists of different parties held protest in the locality. They demanded justice for the girl.

According to the protesters, those consuming ganja were involved in the crime.

Holding placards that read ''#Justice? # Stop Ganja # Stop Drugs'', the protesters squatted on the road and also raised slogans. They were later taken away by police.

Some local residents demanded capital punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

The Governor, who expressed anguish over the alleged rape of the teenage girl, sought a detailed report from the state Chief Secretary, DGP and Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda, within 48 hours.

Further, she directed the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Ranga Reddy district branch, to visit the victim's house and provide all necessary support her family requires, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

State Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claims to have made Hyderabad a global city but it has become a den for 'ganja' and other intoxicating substances.

The BRS used police for political purposes and left the people to fend for themselves, he alleged.

