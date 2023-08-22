Left Menu

Hypocrisy of DMK exposed on NEET controversy: TN deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar 

After a successful state conference of AIADMK in Madurai’s Valayankulam on Sunday which witnessed a huge presence of party supporters and former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hoisting the party flag, TN deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar lashed out at the ruling DMK government and accused that NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu by the Congress-DMK.

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 17:54 IST
Hypocrisy of DMK exposed on NEET controversy: TN deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar 
TN deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar speaking to the media. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a successful state conference of AIADMK in Madurai's Valayankulam on Sunday which witnessed a huge presence of party supporters and former Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hoisting the party flag, TN deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar lashed out at the ruling DMK government over their protest staged against the NEET examination claiming that NEET was introduced in Tamil Nadu by the Congress-DMK led Government. "DMK brought NEET exam under Congress rule and their hypocrisy is exposed. The people of Tamil Nadu will not believe this" Udhayakumar said.

The AIADMK also accused the state government of indulging in petty politics claiming that the state had refused to provide adequate security for the AIADMK state conference in Madurai. RB Udhayakumar said, "The judge had ordered the police to provide proper security and traffic regulation for the AIADMK convention, but the police department did not give importance to the order."

Hitting out at former party member and former Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, RB Udhayakumar said "The former coordinator of the AIADMK had said that Palaniswami cannot gain attention in southern districts but the former CM conducted a successful conference in Madurai." "OPS cannot divide the true volunteers on the basis of caste," he added.

This was the first state conference of the party after Edappadi K Palaniswami was sworn in as general secretary of AIADMK after he prevailed in the protracted power tussle with former CM O Panneerselvam. On the occasion, 600 kg of flower petals were showered by a helicopter as the AIADMK general secretary hoisted the party flag at Valayankulam in Madurai. (ANI)

