Will lead to formation of BJP Govt in Chhattisgarh: Former CM Raman Singh on Guru Baldas 

In a reaction to Satnami sect leader Guru Baldas joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chattisgarh, former Chief Minister and BJP Vice President Raman Singh said that the move will lead to the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh. "This will lead to the formation of BJP government in Chhattisgarh, the former Chief Minister said.

"Guru Ramdas has shared how his sect and other religious leaders were humiliated. If the guru is humiliated, people will teach them a lesson," Raman Singh said. In a message on X, Raman Singh said that the "dark chapter of Congress misrule" will now end in Chhattisgarh.

"Hail Baba Guru Ghasidas Satnami Samaj's Guru Shri Baldas ji is welcome in @BJP4CGState, the dark chapter of Congress misrule will now end with the company of saints, guidance of gentlemen and energy of youth. The amount of neglect this government has done to Baba Ghasidas ji will be fully accounted for," read a rough translation of his tweet in Hindi. BJP state president Arun Sao welcomed Guru Baldas and his community for joining the BJP.

"While the government at centre is busy undertaking developmental works, the Congress government in Chhattisgarh is indulged in loot," Sao alleged. Arun Sao asked people to 'uproot' Congress from Chhattisgarh and support BJP in the formation of the state government.

Baldas, a religious leader of the Satnami sect joined the BJP along with his family on Tuesday. Guru Baldas jumped ship from Congress. Chhattisgarh will go to polls in November this year. Earlier in 2018, the Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel had won the polls by a landslide, winning 68 seats out of 90 in the state legislative assembly. (ANI)

