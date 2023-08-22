EU's Timmermans confirmed as leader of Dutch leftist parties' ticket for election

EU commissioner Frans Timmermans will resign as the EU's climate chief to lead the Netherlands' Labour and Green Left parties' joint ticket in the parliamentary election on Nov. 22, an EU official said on Tuesday.

Labour and Green Left on Tuesday confirmed Timmermans would be their leader in the election, after the EU commissioner in July had said he wanted the job in a bid to become the next Dutch prime minister.

