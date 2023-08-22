Left Menu

Veteran freedom fighter Makar C Das dies at 99 years

Veteran freedom fighter Makar Charan Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday at the age of 99, family sources said. Stating that Das will be remembered for all time to come for his simplicity, the chief minister announced the departed freedom fighters cremation with full state honours.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:21 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:21 IST
Veteran freedom fighter Makar C Das dies at 99 years
Veteran freedom fighter Makar Charan Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday at the age of 99, family sources said. Das was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for age-related illness. He breathed his last at 6.40 am while undergoing treatment, they said.

Hailing from Kendrapara district, Das joined the freedom movement against the British empire and was jailed.

Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Cooperation Minister Atanu S Nayak and many others expressed grief over the demise of Das and offered condolence to the bereaved family. Stating that Das will be remembered for all time to come for his simplicity, the chief minister announced the departed freedom fighter's cremation with full state honours.

