"NEP is philosophical document for 21st Century": Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan 

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy, 2020 is not a political document but a philosophical document for the 21st Century. 

ANI | Updated: 22-08-2023 18:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 18:23 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the National Education Policy, 2020 is not a political document but a philosophical document for the 21st Century. Union Minister Pradhan questioned the motives of the Karnataka Government over its decision to scrap NEP and said that state Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is stating wrong facts about NEP.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "Yesterday, Deputy CM of Karnataka DK Shivakumar made an announcement that they will scrap National Educational Policy. I want to tell Mr Shivakumar that his fact is wrong, his statement is mischievous and regressive. It's not looking towards the future. NEP is not implemented in 2021 it is implemented from 2020." "What kind of message does he want to give to the youngsters of the country, especially to his own state Karnataka, It is not a political document, it is a philosophical document for the 21st Century," he added.

On Monday, after meeting with representatives of different educational institutions and officials in Bengaluru, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state government will form a new education policy scrapping the National Education Policy, 2020. He further said that states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala had already scrapped the policy adding that the Karnataka government will constitute a new committee to work on a new education policy for the state.

The National Education Policy was launched in July 2020 to provide a set of guiding principles for a paradigm shift across the education sector in India from school to doctoral level. (ANI)

