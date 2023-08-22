Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak unwell, admitted to hospital
West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on Tuesday complained of uneasiness in the assembly and was later admitted to a hospital, assembly sources said.
Ghatak tabled The West Bengal Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the House was adjourned for the day with a discussion on the Bill slated for Wednesday.
After Ghatak went to his chamber in the assembly, he complained about uneasiness and chest pain.
Officials present there and TMC MLAs immediately took him to a hospital and admitted him.
According to Speaker Biman Banerjee, Ghatak is now stable.
''I spoke to him. He told me he is stable and fine,'' he said.
