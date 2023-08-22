Giriraj launches Annual Capacity Building plan of rural development, panchayati raj ministries
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched the Annual Capacity Building plan of the rural development and panchayati raj ministries, and stressed that it will play an important role in service delivery, programme implementation and performing core governance functions. Capacity building is important for enhancing service delivery, programme implementation, and performing core governance functions, he said.
Union minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday launched the Annual Capacity Building plan of the rural development and panchayati raj ministries, and stressed that it will play an important role in service delivery, programme implementation and performing core governance functions. The central government formulated the Capacity Building Commission in April 2021 for enabling lifelong learning for civil servants. The Annual Capacity Building Plan (ACBP) of the rural development and panchayati raj ministries is aimed at enabling officials to receive appropriate training to acquire relevant competencies. Speaking after launching the plan, Singh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision on training and capacity building of government employees. ''Capacity building is important for enhancing service delivery, programme implementation, and performing core governance functions,'' he said.
